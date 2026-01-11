Getty
Spurs reject Radu Dragusin loan bid as Roma face disappointment in pursuit of Premier League defender
Spurs reject Dragusin approach
Dragusin shone at Genoa in Serie A prior to his move to Spurs, when he became the most expensive Romanian player in history following his £21.5million ($28.8m) transfer in January 2024. The defender was largely used as a back-up under previous boss Ange Postecoglou, though he got a regular run in the side amidst a defensive injury crisis last season. Spurs protected his own return to fitness, blocking Romania from calling him up to their national side in October.
Whether Dragusin is likely to be given more first-team opportunities across competitions under Frank remains to be seen, but it appears that a January loan move to Roma is off after the Italian club’s advances were rebuffed, as per Mail Sport.
Roma currently sit third in Serie A and looked to Dragusin to help maintain an unlikely title push, just three points off Inter Milan at the top having played two games more. Though it now appears that they may be forced to search elsewhere.
- Getty Images
'There are a couple of offers' - Dragusin's agent speaks
Dragusin’s agent Florin Manea previously told Rai Sport in Italy: “I’m waiting for Tottenham to say yes to Roma to get into the heart of it.
“There are a couple of offers for him, but Italy is special for Radu and he did very well in Serie A. He is a gladiator and gladiators are at home in Roma.”
Romano: Dragusin already said 'yes' to Roma
Dragusin had already said yes to the move as per Fabrizio Romano, who recently reported on his Italian YouTube channel, as relayed by GiveMeSport: “Roma continue to work on Radu Dragusin, because Roma have had concrete contacts with Tottenham. The relationship is very good.
“The player has already said yes to Roma. Dragusin is ready to go to Roma. I was telling you in December to keep an eye on Roma and Fiorentina.
"Roma have arrived. Roma have arrived strongly. Roma have arrived with direct contact with Tottenham, with an agreement already made with the player. Dragusin has let Tottenham know that he would welcome a move to Roma, the opportunity to return to Italy after a long time out due to injury.”
- Getty Images
Dragusin and Tel seek exits in important month for Spurs
This month may prove an important one for Dragusin, who has spent a long time out with injury and will hope to return to playing regular football once again as he hopes to get his young career back on the right track. Still just 23, the Romania international has much room to develop his game but will be hoping to play regularly in order to achieve this.
Whether Spurs will sanction another move elsewhere, possibly on a permanent deal rather than a loan, remains to be seen. Otherwise, the defender will hope to impress new boss Frank so that he gets more opportunities to feature for a struggling Spurs defence who could do with the extra competition at present. Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero remain first choice but both players have previously been linked with moves away and may be tempted by the opportunity to challenge for the biggest prizes elsewhere.
Elsewhere at the club, Dragusin is not the only man hoping to depart this month as Mathys Tel is reportedly also exploring his options elsewhere, in a hope to make France’s World Cup squad for next summer. The 20-year-old has made just seven starts under Frank in all competitions this season, scoring three goals, and joined Spurs in a permanent £29.8m ($39.9m) last summer. He has also been linked with Roma recently.
Spurs were dumped out of the FA Cup 2-1 by Aston Villa on Saturday evening and the pressure on head coach Frank is set to increase further if improvements are not made on the pitch.
Advertisement