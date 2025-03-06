AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Spurs are woeful! Ange Postecoglou's side beaten 1-0 by AZ in Europa League Round of 16 first leg after freak Lucas Bergvall own goal, leaving them with mountain to climb in north London

Tottenham succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat to AZin the Europa League as Lucas Bergvall scored a disastrous own goal.

  • Tottenham fell to AZ away from home
  • Bergvall's own goal handed the hosts a slender lead
  • Stunning Vicario saved Postecoglou from more humiliation
