Sporting KC reportedly on verge of securing LA Galaxy striker Dejan Jovelic in blockbuster $4 million transfer amid interest from Liga MX's Tigres

ImagnJacob SchneiderSporting KC reportedly on verge of securing LA Galaxy striker Dejan Jovelic in blockbuster $4 million transfer amid interest from Liga MX's TigresMajor League SoccerD. JoveljicTransfersLA GalaxySporting Kansas CityTigresThe Serbia international reportedly could be on the move within the Western ConferenceArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSporting KC targeting LA Galaxy's Dejan JoveljicSerbia international will cost club $4 millionStriker won 2024 MLS Cup with LA