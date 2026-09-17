Priske's anger after 4-1 rout! Sparta Prague boss fumes despite stunning European win

Sparta Prague returned to the UEFA Europa League group stage after a three-year absence with a resounding 4-1 victory away against Ararat-Armenia in one of two opening fixtures played at the same time, alongside the clash between Omonia Nicosia and Celta Vigo. The hosts made the brighter start at the Republic Stadium in Yerevan, hitting the post inside the opening ten minutes and threatening on the counter-attack. However, manager Brian Priske's side weathered the early storm, regained their composure, and eventually took complete control of the match.

The victory marks Sparta's third consecutive win across all competitions as they gradually build momentum and confidence.