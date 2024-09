This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Spanish footballer Hugo Mallo found guilty of sexual assault after groping breasts of mascot inside a parrot costume before La Liga match Hugo Mallo Celta Vigo LaLiga Espanyol Hugo Mallo has been reportedly found guilty of sexual assault after he allegedly groped the breasts of a mascot inside a parrot costume. The incident took place in 2019 in Espanyol

Mallo travelled to Catalonia with Celta Vigo

Has been asked to pay compensation to the victim