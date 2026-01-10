South Africa beaters Bryan Mbeumo's Cameroon struggle as Morocco keep alive AFCON dream with convincing win over five-time champions to get semi-final ticket

Morocco defeated Cameroon 2-0 to join Senegal in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on going in North Africa.

The hosts came into the match full of motivation and confidence thanks to thousands who had flocked to the stadium to cheer their team to glory.

The Atlas Lions, who last won the continental glory 50 years ago, showed hunger and determination to get victory against the five-time champions, who had some big names like Manchester United winger Bryan Mbeumo.

Cameroon were forced to replace the injured Junior Tchamadeu with Dina Ebimbe just after 24 minutes, which affected their tactical plans.

Two minutes later, Morocco took the lead! They won a corner, and the defenders failed to win the ball, which found its way to Brahim Diaz. The attacker used his ball to guide the ball home, his fifth strike of the tournament, and hand Morocco a deserved lead.

It could have ended 2-0 in favour of Morocco in the first half, but Ayoub El Kaabi just couldn't find the back of the net from a promising position.

Even after the break, the Indomitable Lions just couldn't match their opponents, no matter how hard they tried, especially in midfield.

Poor marking in the area could have seen Ezzalzouli double his team's advantage in the 60th minute, but despite making good contact with the ball, he failed to guide it into the back of the net with the custodian well beaten.

But 15 minutes later, the Moroccans were cheering wildly as a loose ball in the Cameroon box fell to Ismael Saibari, whose grass-cutter found the bottom right to make it 2-0.

Not even the changes made by coach David Pagou could salvage the 2021 winners, who joined Mali out of the competition.

The Eagles had fallen 1-0 to Senegal in an initial game.