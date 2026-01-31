Sources: Fiorentina and Lazio interested in USMNT and Celtic defender Auston Trusty

Sources tell GOAL that Trusty is on the radar of the two Serie A sides, who are among those impressed with his recent run for Celtic. Trusty has been standing out in the Europa League, scoring against Bologna on Jan. 22 before finding the back of the net again in last Thursday’s rematch. Thanks to Trusty's contributions, Celtic qualified for the knockout round of the competition, where they'll face Stuttgart on February 19 and 26 in the playoff phase.

The two clubs interested in Trusty are in different situations at the moment, with Lazio fighting closer to the top of Serie A while Fiorentina scrap for survival. Lazio are currently eighth in the league on 32 points, although they have played an extra game more than many above them. They're currently eight points behind sixth-place Como, who occupy the final European spot in Serie A. Fiorentina, meanwhile, are currently 18th, one point away from safety through their 22 games.

The Daily Record first reported interest in Trusty.