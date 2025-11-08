Sources: Brian Gutierrez a target for Chivas as Chicago Fire star midfielder considers Mexico switch

Gutierrez’s new passport could also impact his international career. Sources tell GOAL that the Mexican federation has reached out to gauge his interest in a potential switch to El Tri.

While no decision was made ahead of the November international break - the final one of 2025 - Mexico are expected to hold training camps in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, providing further opportunities for players to make a push for a World Cup spot.

Gutierrez has represented the U.S. at multiple youth levels and earned two senior caps earlier this year after joining the USMNT’s January camp. He was later named to Mauricio Pochettino’s preliminary Gold Cup roster but has not featured for the national team since.