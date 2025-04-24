FBL-ENG-PR-LEICESTER-LIVERPOOLAFP
Tom Ritchie

Sorry, Liverpool fans! Trent Alexander-Arnold still set to LEAVE Anfield for Real Madrid despite mixed signals from defender and cryptic Mohamed Salah social media post

Despite rumours that a deal could be reached with Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely leave his boyhood club for Real Madrid this summer.

  • Fabrizio Romano reporting Trent WILL join Los Blancos
  • Leicester celebrations & Salah pic sparked rumours of new contract
  • 26-year-old out of contract in the summer
