Sorrentino: "I know Gasperini; I realised there had been a sign of a rift with Roma"

Speaking in the Rai studios of *La Domenica Sportiva*, Stefano Sorrentino had this to say about Roma’s current form and Gasperini’s decision not to attend the post-match press conference – officially due to a loss of voice: “I know the manager, and I’d say this is an early sign that something isn’t right. I’m not saying it’s a definitive breakdown, but he didn’t take kindly to the heavy criticism he received following the Europa League exit; I think the club needs to sort something out. In the past, even after defeats, he would speak to journalists with a smile and in a relaxed atmosphere; today he won but didn’t turn up…”.



