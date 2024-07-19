Summer of Sophia Smith, Take 2: USWNT star crucial for Olympic run as she seeks redemption from 2023 World Cup

The striker faced disappointment in 2023 World Cup, but now seems poised to dominate in her second major tournament

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, many outlets, including GOAL, declared it the Summer of Smith. And seemingly with good reason.

Sophia Smith looked poised to be women's soccer's next superstar. She was the reigning NWSL MVP, having established herself as one of the game's most dangerous goalscorers. As she prepared for her first USWNT tournament, greatness was certain to be on the horizon.

It turned out, though, that the World Cup was neither a coronation, or a fall from grace. It was a speed bump.

The hype train didn't derail, but it did slow down. Smith and the USWNT had a difficult World Cup, one which led to a program-wide reset just one year out from the Olympics. The U.S. didn't go back to square one, but this program did take a long, hard look at itself after the worst World Cup finish in team history.

Smith did the same. Though she missed a crucial penalty in 2023, Smith has seemingly put that behind her. She's found her form, and at the perfect time, too. The Paris Summer Olympics begin next week, and the U.S. will need Smith now more than ever.

The Summer of Smith may not have happened in 2023, but there's a reasonable chance it wasn't canceled, just delayed. With the USWNT chasing Olympic glory, Smith is stepping into the spotlight once again and, this time around, she's even more ready for those bright lights.