Reports from South Korea have revealed that Tottenham are preparing to invite Son back for a major December home fixture, marking his first return to north London since his departure in August. According to Sports DongA, Spurs have been working on the logistics of the emotional visit, with the plan centred around the club’s biggest home match of the month - most likely the clash against Liverpool the weekend before Christmas. The invitation comes after Son’s MLS season with LAFC ended earlier than expected, opening a window of opportunity for the reunion to take place.

Son, who left Spurs for Los Angeles immediately after completing the club’s South Korea pre-season tour, has repeatedly expressed that he was unable to properly thank supporters before leaving. His abrupt exit, driven by MLS timing and Tottenham’s summer schedule, meant no farewell match, lap of appreciation or chance to speak directly to the fans who watched him become a club legend. Spurs have identified December as the perfect opportunity to rectify that absence and give Son the goodbye moment he missed.

The report outlines Tottenham’s plan for a pre-match presentation on the pitch, followed by a half-time tribute celebrating his decade of excellence at the club. The club will also present Son with a special commemorative gift and arrange a private visit to the Hotspur Way training centre, allowing him to reconnect with staff members to whom he has always expressed deep personal gratitude.