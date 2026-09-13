We remember what happened in the Champions League in Club Brugge 2-3 Aston Villa. At the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges, against Aston Villa, Sommer produced one of the worst displays of his repertoire as early as the first half, clearly losing the long-range duel with another old Serie A acquaintance, former Parma man Zion Suzuki. In the 11th minute Club Brugge fell behind, with McGinn putting Aston Villa ahead with a diagonal shot that left the Swiss far from blameless: he watched the ball go in and could have done more.





That confusion showed again in another moment. With the ball in his hands and trying to release it, the Swiss keeper clumsily collided with a team-mate and let it slip from his grasp, then picked it up again outside the penalty area. The nightmare evening continued. Club Brugge equalised in the 19th minute through Vetlesen, but Aston Villa were back in front three minutes later through Buendia, a chance on which Sommer could do little (close-range touch).





Still, he should have done better on the Villans' third. In fact, he could hardly have done worse. In the 43rd minute a long ball came out of the English defence, Sommer charged into an ill-judged dash almost to the halfway line but missed his intervention, leaving Nicolas Jackson with a clear run to make it 3-1.