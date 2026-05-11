According to Sport1, Eberl faces internal criticism for letting agents sway him too early in contract talks. Critics claim he adopts a "too soft" approach rather than showing "the necessary toughness", and argue that this stance has produced "unnecessarily expensive contracts" that have "damaged the club's reputation".
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"Soft approach" over tough talk: Max Eberl reportedly facing explosive allegations at FC Bayern
Since taking office, Eberl has secured the long-term loyalty of key players such as Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Jamal Musiala, though at the cost of hefty pay rises. In Davies' case, the club's investment is under scrutiny because of his growing medical record.
The Canadian suffered a cruciate ligament tear shortly after signing his extension and has not regained full fitness since. He is currently sidelined with another muscle injury—his third since returning in February. "That is, of course, very bitter, especially for him and, naturally, for us too," sporting director Christoph Freund recently stated. "He has never really got into a rhythm. It hurts, of course, and it's obviously a difficult phase for him mentally at the moment."
Even before these expensive extensions, Eberl had faced internal friction at the German record champions. Honorary president Uli Hoeneß admitted last autumn that there was "some friction" with Eberl, describing him as "quite sensitive" in discussions.
The club's patron and powerful supervisory board member also sparked debate by publicly ordering a sale at the end of the last summer transfer window. Eberl had hoped to make another marquee signing after the surprise sale of Kingsley Coman, but Hoeneß insisted on pursuing only loan targets. Eberl complied, eventually bringing in Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea FC for a record loan fee of €16.5 million.
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Uli Hoeneß praises Max Eberl's key role in securing Kompany and Michael Olise.
Despite internal disagreements, Hoeneß recently emphasised Eberl's crucial role in FC Bayern's successful season. According to Hoeneß, after a series of rejections during the coach search, Eberl had pushed internally for the appointment of Vincent Kompany and ultimately secured it.
Hoeneß adds that Eberl also drove the €53 million signing of winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace in July 2024. In 105 appearances for the club, Olise has scored 42 goals and provided 53 assists, establishing himself as one of Europe's most exciting attackers.
"Michael Olise is a signing – let's be clear – that goes back to Max. He basically made this decision on his own responsibility, because we didn't know the player beforehand. We couldn't really comment on it. But when someone is that convinced – and Christoph Freund was involved too, as was the manager at the time, although Vincent wasn't there yet – you have to accept it," Hoeness told DAZN recently.
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Eberl is relaxed at FC Bayern: "I'm ready to stay longer."
On Monday, Bayern Munich's supervisory board—featuring club president Herbert Hainer, Uli Hoeneß and former sporting director Karl-Heinz Rummenigge—will convene at the Allianz Arena to review the executive board's performance. The discussion will centre not only on sporting director Max Eberl, but also on CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.
Both men's contracts run until 2027, as does that of sporting director Christoph Freund. According to Sport1, an extension is seen as a "formality" for Dreesen, whereas Eberl must "prove himself" in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to kicker, the 52-year-old's future will be discussed at a May meeting, while AZ reports that Freund's situation is "still up in the air". kicker also claims the relationship between the pair is strained, describing it as a kind of "forced marriage".
Eberl himself recently appeared relaxed regarding his contract, which expires in 2027. "I think we've set some very good things in motion. I feel very much at home," he told DAZN on the sidelines of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. "I've always said I want to do my job here. People should judge my work. If they think I'm doing a good job, then I'm also prepared to stay here at Bayern for longer," added Eberl.
He said he had invested a lot of heart and soul into the club since his arrival, even if it is not always easy at a club like FC Bayern: "It wasn't quite so simple, because naturally a few strong personalities have clashed. But I believe that at a big club like Bayern Munich, it's only helpful that people rub shoulders and have discussions with one another."