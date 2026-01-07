Soccer reportedly overtakes baseball as America’s third-most popular sport

The growth of the sport has been closely tied to the evolution of Major League Soccer. Founded in 1993 as part of the United States’ commitment to hosting the 1994 FIFA World Cup, MLS launched its first season in 1996 and has since expanded from 10 teams to 30 across the U.S. and Canada.

That expansion, combined with the arrival of global stars and increased investment in infrastructure and youth development, has helped soccer establish itself as a major force in the North American sports landscape and an increasingly relevant league on the global stage.