Soccer Aid 2026 teams confirmed as Wayne Rooney, Jordi Alba & Edwin van der Sar lead stellar list of football legends
A milestone anniversary at the London Stadium
Soccer Aid for Unicef is set to make a grand return to the capital for its 20th-anniversary showdown on May 31, 2026. The London Stadium will host a glittering array of footballing royalty and Hollywood stars, with Manchester United’s all-time record goalscorer Rooney confirmed to lead the England charge. The event has evolved into a cornerstone of the sporting calendar since its inception in 2006, blending elite athletic competition with high-stakes entertainment.
The 2026 rosters promise to be among the most competitive in the event's history, featuring a mix of Champions League winners and digital media sensations. This year’s edition carries added emotional weight as it marks two decades of the initiative’s commitment to supporting vulnerable children worldwide. With over 60,000 fans expected to fill the stands, the atmosphere is tipped to reach an all-time high as bragging rights return to the forefront.
Rooney, now 40, expressed his immense pride at returning to this historic event. As per The Sun, he said: "I can't wait for Soccer Aid for Unicef
this year and to wear the England shirt once again for the 20th anniversary," said Rooney. "It’s England against World XI at the London Stadium on May 31 and this year we want nothing less than an England win. Me, Coleen and the boys love the atmosphere and the brilliant family occasion that Soccer Aid for Unicef always is."
Global icons and Premier League legends collide
The World XI squad is shaping up to be a defensive powerhouse, anchored by the evergreen Van der Sar. Adding modern star power to the ranks is former Barcelona and Inter Miami defender Alba, who makes his tournament debut following a trophy-laden career alongside Lionel Messi. Joining them is Italian defensive stalwart Leonardo Bonucci, ensuring that the England frontline faces a world-class barrier in their pursuit of goals.
In the dugout, the tactical battle will be just as fierce as the action on the pitch. Olympic legend Usain Bolt will once again take the reins for the World XI, while Soccer Aid co-founder and pop icon Robbie Williams returns to manage the England camp. To honour the 60th anniversary of England’s 1966 World Cup victory, the domestic side will wear a special white home kit inspired by the legendary Alf Ramsey era.
Robbie Williams, who serves as a Unicef ambassador, reflected on the staggering impact the project has had over the last twenty years. "I’m incredibly proud to be celebrating 20 years of Soccer Aid for Unicef this year, it’s one of the most important things to me," Williams explained. "Last year’s event raised more money than ever and £121m has been raised since we started – genuinely life-changing. Let’s hope we can break the record again this year."
The mission behind the magic
The primary objective of the evening remains the fundraising effort for Unicef’s vital global mission. Beyond the goals and the glamour, the money generated through ticket sales and donations goes directly toward protecting children and providing resources to help them thrive. Rooney noted that the event serves as a unique bridge between sporting excellence and a family-friendly atmosphere that resonates with all ages.
"The kids enjoy seeing football legends alongside their favourite celebrities and influencers on the same pitch," said Rooney. "Last year, Coleen travelled to Poland with Unicef and saw first-hand how the money raised is supporting children with disabilities who fled the war in Ukraine, so they can continue their education and simply be kids once again. "So please buy a ticket and support this amazing cause, which changes children’s lives around the world."
These initiatives ensure that displaced children can continue their education and simply be kids once again, highlighting the human element behind the star-studded rosters. The organisers are encouraging the public to buy a ticket and support this amazing cause, which changes children’s lives around the world. With prices starting at £20 for adults, the goal is to ensure the stadium is packed to capacity for the 20-year celebration.
As the build-up continues, the message remains clear: while the competition on the pitch is real, the collective effort to support Unicef is the ultimate victory. The scheduled half-time show and the pre-game Fan Zone are designed to maximize engagement and, consequently, the donations that drive these global changes. Every contribution made during the broadcast on ITV1 and STV helps solidify the legacy that Williams and his team started two decades ago.
The road to May 31
With 33 players already confirmed, fans can expect several more "blockbuster" additions to be announced in the coming weeks. The recruitment process is still ongoing for both squads, with rumours of more recently retired Premier League stars joining the fray.
England squad (so far) World XI squad (so far) Robbie Williams (manager) Usain Bolt (manager) Joe Hart Edwin van der Sar Joe Marler Jordi Alba Paddy McGuinness Maisie Adam Alex Brooker Jen Beattie Owen Cooper Leonardo Bouncci Jermain Defoe Richard Gadd Toni Duggan Ali Krieger Angry Ginge Nitro Tom Grennan Big Zuu Tom Hiddleston Steph Houghton Damsin Idris Olly Murs Jordan North Wayne Rooney Jill Scott Sam Thompson Theo Walcott
