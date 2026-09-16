Sky acquire the rights to Uefa Euro 2028, the Nations League and the Euro Qualifiers

"We are proud to announce this new agreement," said Giuseppe De Bellis, EVP Sport, News and Entertainment at Sky, "which further strengthens the House of Sport's European offering and confirms Sky as a premium UEFA partner. For those who, like Sky, are home to the great champions of European football, the Nations League, the European Qualifiers and Euro 2028 are a fundamental stage for telling the story of the talent and performances of these superheroes. But this acquisition also means believing in the journey of Italian football as it looks to reclaim its continental and global standing, taking the public along as they discover the players who, by wearing the Azzurri shirt, have the task of restoring the honour of the Italian national team. That story continues with Sky Sport's decision to become the home where the Azzurri shirts, across all disciplines, take centre stage. It is a new commitment to our subscribers, who will be able to continue enjoying a unique editorial ecosystem, capable of bringing together sport, entertainment, news and original productions."



