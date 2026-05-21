This time, the online campaign did not launch until six hours before the national coach revealed the full 26-man squad in Frankfurt at 1:00 pm – with captain Joshua Kimmich leading the way.
Translated by
Six hours ahead of the official announcement, the DFB has unveiled its first World Cup squad
Before the full World Cup squad, spearheaded by sensational returnee Manuel Neuer, is presented at the DFB Campus, the names of twelve stars bound for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada (11 June–19 July) will be revealed. Each player will be profiled in a short video featuring the national team manager, along with friends and family sharing their thoughts on "their" World Cup hopeful.
Nagelsmann told Kimmich, "I'm really glad you're my leader on the pitch."
For Kimmich, that inner circle includes his wife Lina and a childhood friend. Nagelsmann calls the Bayern midfielder "a role model for countless boys and girls who play football and dream of becoming professionals, because you always lead the way with such positive ambition". The national coach adds: "I'm glad you're also my leader on the pitch, driving the team forward—ideally all the way to the World Cup title. Stay exactly as you are, give it your all—an outstanding player and an outstanding person. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for you."
Kimmich's wife describes him as her "best friend", a "fantastic husband and an even better father". She adds, "We are proud and grateful to be building a large family with you. Thank you for being here."