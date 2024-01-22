Six Guinea fans dead amid celebrations after Africa Cup of Nations victory over The Gambia as FA calls for calm

Guinea's 1-0 win over Gambia on Friday sparked widespread celebrations across the West African nation, leading to the death of six fans.

  • Six fans dead in Guinea amid celebration
  • Incidents followed win over Gambia
  • Multiple incidents from vehicular accidents

