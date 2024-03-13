Sir Jim Ratcliffe launches ruthless Man Utd cost-cutting exercise to leave staff fearing for their jobs

Getty ImagesHarry SherlockSir Jim Ratcliffe launches ruthless Man Utd cost-cutting exercise to leave staff fearing for their jobsManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersManchester United's staffing numbers could be cut by up to a quarter as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS seek ways to save money at Old Trafford.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRatcliffe and INEOS bring in corporate restructuring firmStaff left fearing for their jobs United have biggest wage budget of any PL club for staff