Simone Inzaghi: after 47 consecutive matches his Al-Hilal lose for the first time

Christophe Galtier's Neom stunned Simone Inzaghi's Al-Hilal 2-0 away in the Saudi Pro League and handed the league leaders their first defeat in 90 minutes since the Italian coach arrived in Saudi Arabia.





For the former Inter and Lazio manager, the setback ends an impressive run of 47 straight matches without defeat in 90 minutes, across the Saudi League, the Asian Champions League and the domestic cups. Kalidou Koulibaly, another familiar face from Serie A, broke the deadlock with an own goal that put Neom 1-0 up. Then Amadou Koné struck late on to seal it.