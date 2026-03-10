As reported by kicker, the 19-year-old has surprisingly parted ways with his agent at the Spanish agency Footfeel ISM. In future, he will be represented by his parents Sabrina and Mohammed.
Signs of a transfer? Cologne's Said El Mala takes surprising action, following Florian Wirtz's example
El Mala's previous advisor, who comes from the Cologne area and also looked after his older brother Malek, was last seen on Chelsea FC's premises at the end of February. The Blues are considered to be interested in signing him in the summer. According to information from Sport Bild, Newcastle United scouts were also at the stadium to watch the talented attacker in the match against BVB.
A change of advisor often indicates a possible transfer – rumours about El Mala leaving Cologne in the summer have been circulating for some time. Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly made an offer of €30 million in January, which was rejected. The Seagulls are said to be planning to improve their offer this month. Chelsea and Newcastle are said to have only made preliminary enquiries.
In addition, there has been repeated speculation in the recent past about interest in El Mala from BVB and FC Bayern Munich. However, there is no knowledge of any concrete offers from the two Bundesliga clubs.
Windfall for Cologne? El Mala has no release clause
El Mala will now decide his future exclusively with his family – following in the footsteps of other prominent figures. Florian Wirtz, among others, is also advised by his parents, with his father Hans in particular acting as his main contact and even negotiating with Uli Hoeneß in the summer about a potential move to Bayern Munich. Ultimately, as is well known, he chose Liverpool FC.
El Mala's contract runs until 2030, having been extended last summer. There is no exit clause, which means that Effzeh can expect a windfall if he is sold. However, relegation from the Bundesliga would drastically worsen their negotiating position.
El Mala is almost like Cologne's life insurance policy.
Cologne, who have not won in five games, have now slipped to the bottom of the table. After 25 match days, they have only 24 points, the same as Mainz 05 and St. Pauli, who are in 15th place and in the relegation zone. Behind them are VfL Wolfsburg (20) and 1. FC Heidenheim (14), who are already out of contention.
Without El Mala, the situation for the Billy Goats would undoubtedly be even more precarious. With eight goals, the teenager is Cologne's top scorer, even though he often only comes off the bench under coach Lukas Kwasniok – much to the incomprehension of many fans, but understood by Julian Nagelsmann. He also has four assists to his name. The national coach even rewarded him with a call-up for the international matches in November. However, he did not make his debut and returned to the U21 squad after the first game.
Said El Mala: Performance data for this season
Games 27 Goals 8 Assists 4 Minutes played 1,316