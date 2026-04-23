Athletic Bilbao has reportedly chosen the former Borussia Dortmund head coach to replace Ernesto Valverde. The 62-year-old is a club legend, having previously played for the Basque side before moving into coaching. He later served as a youth coach and then as first-team manager across three spells totalling just under ten years to date. Valverde’s contract expires at the end of the season, after which he will depart the historic club.

Reports of advanced talks between Bilbao and Terzic surfaced as early as late March, while the club was also linked with Andoni Iraola, who is leaving Premier League side AFC Bournemouth this summer after three successful years; he will be replaced by Marco Rose. Iraola, who made more than 500 competitive appearances for Bilbao between 2003 and 2015, would have ensured a seamless transition from Valverde given his deep knowledge of the club.

However, the 43-year-old is said to have several other options, including a strong chance to replace Liam Rosenior at Chelsea FC after his sudden departure. The Blues had also considered Terzic, but the Bosnian is now set to move to the Basque Country instead.