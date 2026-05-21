Shock at FC Bayern: A player is reportedly contemplating an immediate retirement

However, Guerreiro is now contemplating retirement, largely because of the injury problems that have plagued him in recent years. This season alone, he has missed several matches due to four separate injuries. Even during his time at BVB, Guerreiro repeatedly struggled with muscle problems and injuries.

He moved from Dortmund to Munich on a free transfer in 2023 at the request of then-manager Thomas Tuchel, but despite regular appearances he remained a versatile super-sub and never quite recaptured his Dortmund form.

Nevertheless, sporting director Max Eberl praised the Portuguese full-back's qualities and character when announcing that Guerreiro's contract would not be renewed. "You could always rely on Rapha on the pitch, and players like him enrich any dressing room," said Eberl. Vincent Kompany was equally complimentary. "I have a great player, a fantastic professional. Someone who always helps the team," the Belgian said in December.