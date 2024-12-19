FBL-ENG-PR-SHEFFIELD UTD-EVERTONAFP
Aditya Gokhale

Sheffield United takeover almost complete as US consortium to announce £100m purchase of Championship leaders

Sheffield UnitedChampionshipFA Cup

Championship leaders Sheffield United's takeover by US consortium is set to go through soon with an annoucement imminent.

  • Sheffield United close to takeover
  • US consortium agree deal worth £100m
  • Agreement comes after lengthy delays
