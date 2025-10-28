'She's a goal threat' - Still just 20 after turning professional at 13, Portland Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie adds danger to Emma Hayes' USWNT attack

Sunday in East Hartford, Connecticut, the US women’s national team played the 12th game of a transitional year defined by coach Emma Hayes’ efforts to expand her player pool in preparation for the 2027 World Cup.
While trialing new talent and refining her roster, the reigning gold medalists have nine wins and three losses in 2025, collecting one of each in this past week’s friendlies against Portugal.
Fittingly in a year that’s prioritized folding younger players into the program, Sunday’s comeback victory was punctuated by a 20-year-old with still-burgeoning USWNT potential: Olivia Moultrie, the versatile attacking talent and Portland Thorns’ top scorer.
And while the USWNT are still set to face New Zealand on Wednesday in Kansas City to wrap up the October camp, Moultrie has already made her mark on this window.