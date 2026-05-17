During Saturday afternoon's match against Brighton & Hove Albion, the midfielder collided with opponent Carlos Baleba in the 71st minute while contesting a 50-50 ball, suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury.
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Serious concerns: A DFB star could miss the World Cup after suffering a nasty injury
Television footage showed Stach's foot covered in blood, with his knee also clearly affected. The 27-year-old had to be carried off on a stretcher, and Joel Piroe replaced him shortly afterwards.
Although no definitive diagnosis was available after the game, the injury is likely to harm his chances of joining the German squad for the World Cup.
National coach Julian Nagelsmann is due to announce his squad this coming Thursday.
- getty
Stach has been included in the squad for the final international matches.
The 27-year-old was drafted into Nagelsmann's DFB squad for the March friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana. Despite managing only ten minutes of game time, he remains in contention for a World Cup berth.
Stach now has three senior caps to his name. The midfielder is enjoying a strong season at Leeds, where he has contributed to eight goals (five scored, three assisted) in 29 Premier League appearances.