Serie B's fourth round came to a close with the final two matches on the schedule. In Irpinia, the clash between two former AC Milan legends, Alessandro Nesta and Filippo Inzaghi, managers of Avellino and Palermo respectively, ended 1-1. The hosts went ahead through Cheddira in the 60th minute from a Russo assist, before Johnsen levelled three minutes later for Palermo from a Pohjanpalo assist. With this result, Palermo stay top of the table on 10 points, after three wins and their first draw of the season, today's one. Avellino, meanwhile, sit fourth on 7 points alongside Padova, Modena and Ascoli.