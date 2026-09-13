Serie B's fourth round came to a close with the final two matches on the schedule. In Irpinia, the clash between two former AC Milan legends, Alessandro Nesta and Filippo Inzaghi, managers of Avellino and Palermo respectively, ended 1-1. The hosts went ahead through Cheddira in the 60th minute from a Russo assist, before Johnsen levelled three minutes later for Palermo from a Pohjanpalo assist. With this result, Palermo stay top of the table on 10 points, after three wins and their first draw of the season, today's one. Avellino, meanwhile, sit fourth on 7 points alongside Padova, Modena and Ascoli.
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Serie B, 1-1 between Nesta and Inzaghi, Palermo top with Mantova. Sampdoria sink
Mantova top, Sampdoria sink
Francesco Modesto's Mantova are also top of the table alongside Palermo on 10 points, after beating Sampdoria 2-0 at home today thanks to goals from Ruocco, set up by Castellini, and Longonda, from an Ilie assist. The defeat, their third in a row after the draw on the opening matchday, leaves Bernardo Corradi's Sampdoria bottom of the table on 1 point, alongside Carrarese.
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