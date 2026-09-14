Serie A, Torino v Roma LIVE

58' - Huge chance for Torino to level! Simeone takes Braganca's pass in the middle of the box, controls and shoots, but Svilar does well to narrow the angle and keep it out.





55' - Molina goes close to a second with a superb move. He plays an aerial one-two with Malen, breaks into the box and volleys the return from the Dutchman just over.





40' - Roma break the deadlock, Malen delivers! Perri gets his clearance all wrong and the ball drops to Mancini, who feeds Dybala. He does well to pick out the Dutchman, whose first shot is saved in a challenge with Comuzzo and the Torino goalkeeper, but the former Aston Villa man reacts brilliantly to score from the ground and make it 1-0. His sixth goal in this Serie A season, his 20th in Italy for the Roma striker, 21 in 25 matches with Roma.





35' - Torino threaten through a fine right-footed effort from Mandragora, but Svilar deals with it.





21' - Lulli bursts down the right and leaves Vlasic behind before whipping in a cross. Coco gets there just in time ahead of Malen.





12' - Roma threaten again and work a shot from a tight angle for Soulé. Perri turns it behind for a corner.





10' - Roma chance: Hermoso swings in the cross, Malen dives for the header and sends it just wide.