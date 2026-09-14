Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-TORINO-ROMAAFP

Translated by

Serie A, Torino v Roma LIVE

Torino vs Roma
Torino
Roma
Serie A

Follow the fourth Serie A matchday LIVE with us.

Serie A matchday 4

Torino-Roma 0-1

Scorer: Malen 40' (R)


Roma are chasing top spot. Gian Piero Gasperini's side, after three wins from three league games and a draw in Istanbul against Fenerbahce, kick off at 6.30pm at the Stadio Grande Torino against Ignazio Abate's Torino in the fourth round of Serie A: Roma boast the best attack and the best defence in the league, with 10 goals scored and only one conceded, while a superb Malen leads the scoring charts with 5 goals and once again partners Paulo Dybala.




  • FBL-ITA-SERIEA-TORINO-ROMAAFP

    The goals and key moments

    58' - Huge chance for Torino to level! Simeone takes Braganca's pass in the middle of the box, controls and shoots, but Svilar does well to narrow the angle and keep it out.


    55' - Molina goes close to a second with a superb move. He plays an aerial one-two with Malen, breaks into the box and volleys the return from the Dutchman just over.


    40' - Roma break the deadlock, Malen delivers! Perri gets his clearance all wrong and the ball drops to Mancini, who feeds Dybala. He does well to pick out the Dutchman, whose first shot is saved in a challenge with Comuzzo and the Torino goalkeeper, but the former Aston Villa man reacts brilliantly to score from the ground and make it 1-0. His sixth goal in this Serie A season, his 20th in Italy for the Roma striker, 21 in 25 matches with Roma.


    35' - Torino threaten through a fine right-footed effort from Mandragora, but Svilar deals with it.


    21' - Lulli bursts down the right and leaves Vlasic behind before whipping in a cross. Coco gets there just in time ahead of Malen.


    12' - Roma threaten again and work a shot from a tight angle for Soulé. Perri turns it behind for a corner.


    10' - Roma chance: Hermoso swings in the cross, Malen dives for the header and sends it just wide.

    • Advertisement

  • The match report

    Torino-Roma 0-1

    Scorers: 40' Malen (R)

    TORINO (3-5-1-1): Perri; Comuzzo, Coco, Comert; Belghali (from 46' Cacciamani), Gineitis (from 46' Braganca), Mandragora, Fitz-Jim (from 59' Ilkhan), Fortini, Vlasic; Simeone. Manager: Abate

    ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Lulli, Cristante (from 64' Koné), Pisilli, Molina; Dybala (from 64' de Roon), Soulé (from 57' Mora); Malen (from 57' Castro). Manager: Gasperini

    Booked: Hermoso (R)

    Sent off: -

    Assists:

    Referee: Maresca

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL
Torino crest
Torino
TOR
Serie A
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Inter crest
Inter
INT