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Serie A, Napoli v Bologna

SSC Napoli vs Bologna
SSC Napoli
Bologna
Serie A

Follow the fourth Serie A matchday LIVE with us.

Serie A matchday 4

Napoli v Bologna

Scorers:



Three points or crisis. Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have no other option after three straight defeats, in the league against Como and Inter and in the Champions League against Arsenal, plus a hard-fought win over Genoa on the opening day. Kick-off at the Maradona is at 6pm, with Bologna, led by Domenico Tedesco, arriving after a stoppage-time draw with Sassuolo and two defeats, needing a result in this fourth round of Serie A. Napoli cannot afford another mistake and they are without Anguissa, Alisson and McTominay.




  • The goals and key moments

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  • The teamsheet

    NAPOLI (4-3-3): Milinkovic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Badiashile, Spinazzola; Vergara, Lobotka, De Bruyne; Politano, Hojlund, Neres. Manager: Allegri

    BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Holm, Heggem, Theate, Miranda; Ferguson, Moro; Bernardeschi, Odgaard, Cambiaghi; Piccoli. Manager: Tedesco

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Serie A
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL