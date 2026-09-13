Serie A, Napoli v Bologna

Serie A matchday 4

Napoli v Bologna

Scorers:









Three points or crisis. Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have no other option after three straight defeats, in the league against Como and Inter and in the Champions League against Arsenal, plus a hard-fought win over Genoa on the opening day. Kick-off at the Maradona is at 6pm, with Bologna, led by Domenico Tedesco, arriving after a stoppage-time draw with Sassuolo and two defeats, needing a result in this fourth round of Serie A. Napoli cannot afford another mistake and they are without Anguissa, Alisson and McTominay.











