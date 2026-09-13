Matchday 4 of Serie A

Napoli-Bologna 0-0

Scorers:









Napoli need three points to avoid talk of a crisis. Massimiliano Allegri’s Napoli have no other option after three straight defeats in the league, against Como and Inter, and the Champions League, against Arsenal, with their only win a hard-fought one against Genoa on the opening day. At 6pm Bologna, managed by Domenico Tedesco, arrive at the Maradona after a last-gasp draw against Sassuolo and two defeats, needing a result in the match valid for the fourth matchday of Serie A. Napoli cannot afford a mistake and are without Anguissa, Alisson and McTominay.











