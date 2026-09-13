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Serie A, Napoli v Bologna LIVE

SSC Napoli vs Bologna
SSC Napoli
Bologna
Serie A

Follow the fourth Serie A matchday LIVE with us.

Matchday 4 of Serie A

Napoli-Bologna 0-0

Scorers:



Napoli need three points to avoid talk of a crisis. Massimiliano Allegri’s Napoli have no other option after three straight defeats in the league, against Como and Inter, and the Champions League, against Arsenal, with their only win a hard-fought one against Genoa on the opening day. At 6pm Bologna, managed by Domenico Tedesco, arrive at the Maradona after a last-gasp draw against Sassuolo and two defeats, needing a result in the match valid for the fourth matchday of Serie A. Napoli cannot afford a mistake and are without Anguissa, Alisson and McTominay.




  • The goals and key moments

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  • The match report

    Napoli-Bologna 0-0

    Scorers:


    NAPOLI (4-3-3): Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Rafa Marin, Spinazzola; Gilmour, Lobotka, De Bruyne; Politano, Hojlund, Vergara. Manager: Allegri

    BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Pessina; Holm, Heggem, Theate, Miranda; Pobega, Ferguson, Amondarain; Bernardeschi, Piccoli, Cambiaghi. Manager: Tedesco


    Booked:

    Sent off:

    Assists:

    Referee: Bonacina

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Serie A
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