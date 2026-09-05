Serie A matchday 3

Inter v Napoli

Scorers:





Serie A's standout title clash arrives early on matchday three. At 6pm at Milan's Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, reigning Italian champions Inter under Cristian Chivu face runners-up Napoli under Massimiliano Allegri, with the two sides having shared the most recent Italian titles. Their starts to the new season have been very different, though: Inter sit top on 6 points after two wins, while Napoli head into the game off the back of a home defeat to Como after winning in Genoa. An Inter victory would already open up a 6-point gap between the two contenders.



















