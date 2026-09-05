82' Inter equalise, Thuram! Carlos Augusto swings in a cross from the left and the Frenchman gets up to head home for 2-2, with Rrahmani still on the ground after the earlier challenge.





78' - Inter are throwing everything forward. Thuram breaks away down the right and strikes it hard, but into the side netting.





74' - Calhanoglu swings in the corner and Carlos Augusto heads just over.





73' - Thuram hits the post! Diuof crosses from the right and the Frenchman climbs above Rrahmani, only to hit the far post. Inter are inches from 2-2.





59' -Dimarco picks out Lautaro again, but the cross is too strong to the far post and the Argentine sends it over.





55' - Inter pull one back, Lautaro! Barella crosses and Dimarco, from an impossible position, puts it back into the middle, where the Argentine only has to tap in from two yards to make it 1-2.





53' - Napoli double their lead, Hojlund! The Dane lets fly with a deadly low left-footed drive from distance, the ball flying beyond Martinez's reach. Napoli are 2-0 up within a few minutes.





52' - Inter respond straight away: Zielinski hits it first time and Meret turns it behind for a corner.





50' - Napoli take the lead, Politano! Inter make a mess of playing out from the back through Barella and Bastoni. The wide man takes the ball from Alisson Santos and shoots once, then twice into a defender's block, but at the third attempt he finds the target and makes it 1-0.





49' - Inter appeal for a penalty! Barella leads huge protests, claiming Lobotka handled in the area after he took the ball away from Rrhamani. Sozza waves play on and VAR does not call him over. Inter are furious.





45'4' - Dimarco hits the bar! Dimarco strikes a left-footed free-kick from 25 metres that crashes against the crossbar, with Meret rooted to the spot.





45'+2' - Inter respond! Lautaro bursts through on the left. Di Lorenzo clears, but the Argentine wins it back and hits it hard, with Meret turning it behind for a corner!





45'+1 - Hojlund misses the chance to take the lead! Corner from the right, then a knockdown for the Dane, who controls and finishes poorly with the toe of his left foot, weak and easy for Martinez





35' - Bisseck produces a brilliant bit of play, nutmegging Rafa Marin on the edge of the area before trying a curling left-footed effort that drifts not far over.





29' - Anguissa goes close again with a tap-in attempt from behind after Hojlund's lay-off, but Akanji gets there and turns it behind for a corner.





24' - Esposito goes close again, turning a header from Dimarco's cross wide.





11' - Pio Esposito tries his luck with a lovely twist in the area, but Meret saves.





6' - Miracle save by Martinez from Anguissa! Alisson breaks away down the left and crosses back for the Cameroonian, who hits it first time on the turn from the middle of the area. The Inter goalkeeper produces an incredible save to deny Napoli the lead, then keeps out Politano's follow-up too.





2' - Immediate huge chance for Inter!Lautaro heads it down on the edge of the area for Diouf, whose angled volley brings a superb save from Meret as he turns it behind for a corner.