Getty Images
Sergio Ramos ‘offers himself’ to Marseille as legendary Spanish defender searches for new club after leaving Liga MX side Monterrey
Ramos seeking new club
Ramos left Monterrey in December after confirming that his final game had come in their play-off semi-final defeat to Toluca.
"I made it very clear last week. Obviously, yes - this is my last game," Ramos said following the loss.
Reflecting on the semi-final defeat, the experienced defender stated that "losing a semi-final always hurts, especially when you fall just short of a final".
"There’s a lot to assess. We practically gave away the first half. We lacked intensity, rhythm, personality, and control of the ball. You can lose - football works that way - but if you lose, it should be by playing like we did in the second half, not the first, which we gifted to them."
Ramos left the club having made 32 competitive appearances in 2025, scoring seven goals and receiving one red card, and is determined to play in Europe once again.
- Getty
Ramos wants Marseille move
Per Radio MARCA, Ramos was expected to move to Sevilla in La Liga but he is currently part of a bid to buy the club, meaning he cannot play for them.
It is claimed that an "exclusivity period has now been opened, during which both parties will review Sevilla’s financial accounts before attempting to finalise a definitive deal". Ramos has teamed up with Argentine entrepreneur Martin Ink - the CEO of Five Eleven Capital, an American soccer-focused investment group. They are already familiar with how Sevilla work as the club’s sporting director, Antonio Cordon, has previously been involved with the group.
The offer tabled by Ramos and co is said to be worth over €400 million (£347m/$474m). The legendary defender does face competition for Sevilla, though, as nine other parties are said to have expressed interest.
Ramos is now heading to Seville in a bid to "advance the acquisition process", while also keeping his options open when it comes to contract offers on the playing front.
Marseille deal not likely
Marseille currently sit third in Ligue 1, nine points behind leaders PSG, and the report claims that manager Roberto De Zerbi is not particularly interested in acquiring Ramos' signature. He has history in France, of course, having played for PSG between 2021 and 2023, before joining boyhood club Sevilla for a season. During his time in France, he won Ligue 1 twice.
- (C)Getty Images
What comes next?
Ramos has also been touted as a shock option for Wrexham, given Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's Hollywood ownership.
Gaizka Mendieta, another former Real Madrid ace, said: "Could we see Sergio Ramos at Wrexham? Well, once you leave Real Madrid and that top media spotlight, you have a lot of choice.
"He chose, for example, to go to Sevilla because he's from Seville and he really wanted to go back. Then he left Seville and now he has decided to go to Mexico. I imagine it was a friendship with some of the directors. There's no special connection there before but it's another step in his career, steps with less responsibility, less pressure, more on a personal level. He wanted to live a different experience, and if the experience gives him the chance to be happy on a personal level, more than a sporting one, go for it. If that's the case with Wrexham, too, it'll probably be a good thing."
He added: "Wrexham are a huge story, they have been followed here in Spain, it's a romantic story and a global phenomenon. Having a Spanish player there would be special, we see teams signing players from different countries like Japan and others to create a market there.
"I'm sure Wrexham have considered that, it would be fantastic to see a Spanish player there and why not Sergio Ramos? It's been rumoured that he wants to buy Sevilla, but he is a free agent and still wants to play so why not. It's an option."
Advertisement