This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Sergio Ramos still dreaming of Real Madrid return as Spain legend not convinced by MLS offer S. Ramos Real Madrid Major League Soccer Sevilla LaLiga Transfers Sergio Ramos is reportedly still dreaming of a Real Madrid return amid the club's defensive injury crisis. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ramos left Sevilla last summer

Snubbed offers from MLS & more

Dreaming of Real Madrid return Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱