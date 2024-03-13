Sergio Conceicao's claims against Pep Guardiola & Thomas Tuchel resurface after Porto boss accuses Mikel Arteta of insulting dead family member in Champions League defeat to Arsenal
Sergio Conceicao says that Mikel Arteta is just like Pep Guardiola as the Porto coach accused his Arsenal counterpart of insulting his family.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Porto boss says Arteta insulted family
- Compared Arsenal coach to Guardiola
- Had run-ins with Man City boss & Tuchel