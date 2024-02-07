Sebastien Haller the hero as Ivory Coast edge out DR Congo to set up AFCON final meeting with Nigeria - just two weeks after sacking head coach Jean-Louis Gasset

Soham Mukherjee
Ivory COast GFXGetty Images/Goal
Africa Cup of NationsIvory CoastSebastien HallerIvory Coast vs DR CongoDR CongoNigeria

Sebastien Haller emerged as the hero for Ivory Coast who edged out DR Congo to set up an Africa Cup of Nations final meeting with Nigeria.

  • Ivory Coast advance to final at home tournament
  • Haller gets winning goal
  • Results marks incredible turnaround in fortunes

