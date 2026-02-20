'Football has gone too soft!' - Scott McTominay rues the death of 'forceful' tackles as Scotland hero reveals 'great learning curve' since joining Napoli from Man Utd

Since swapping Manchester United for Napoli, McTominay has established himself as a vital cog in Conte’s high-intensity system. However, the 29-year-old midfielder has admitted he is finding it difficult to reconcile his combative style with the increasingly sensitive nature of modern refereeing, particularly in the tactical landscape of Serie A.

The Scotland star believes the "honesty" of a hard tackle is being lost to a culture of simulation. He expressed frustration that the robust education he received as a young player in England no longer aligns with the way matches are governed at the elite level today.

"I think football is getting softer and softer. Some decisions are too soft," McTominay told Corriere dello Sport. "I wasn't used to feeling like this when I was a kid: they taught us to tackle with honesty and force. Now the slightest touch can result in a yellow card.

"It's not up to me to draw conclusions, but I think there's too much attention, too much sensitivity."