AFP
Saudi Arabia sack iconic manager Herve Renard just two months before World Cup with ex-Blackburn and Sheffield United star called in as replacement
Sudden dismissal of the French tactician
According to RMC Sport, Renard has been relieved of his duties by the president of the federation with immediate effect. Saudi Arabia have decided to part ways with the manager after suffering consecutive friendly defeats to Egypt (4-0) and Serbia (2-1) in March. Despite orchestrating a historic 2-1 victory over Argentina in the 2022 edition, he will miss out on a third consecutive tournament appearance. When previously confronted about growing exit speculations by reporters late last month, he categorically stated "not being aware of anything".
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A familiar face expected to take charge
Meanwhile, Asharq Al-Awsat claims that a final agreement is in place with ex-Blackburn and Sheffield United star Georgios Donis as replacement. Donis is widely expected to be officially unveiled within the next two days. The Greek manager brings extensive domestic experience, having managed Al-Hilal, Al-Wehda, Al-Fateh, and Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League. Furthermore, he previously enjoyed a brief stint with Emirati side Sharjah.
Contrasting records of the two managers
Renard's second spell ends prematurely. The 55-year-old previously led Morocco at the 2018 World Cup, securing just one point, before guiding Saudi Arabia in 2022. During that campaign, his side famously defeated Argentina 2-1 but suffered 2-0 and 2-1 losses to Poland and Mexico. After reaching the Paris Olympics quarter-finals with the France women's team, he returned to Saudi Arabia last October. Recently linked to the Ghana job before Carlos Queiroz's appointment last week, he is now set to make way. The prospective incoming boss previously enjoyed a highly successful stint with Al-Hilal during the 2015-2016 season.
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What lies ahead for the Saudi national team
Looking forward, the anticipated new tactician must swiftly prepare for a challenging Group H campaign. Saudi Arabia, appearing in a third consecutive tournament, face Uruguay in Miami on June 16, Spain in Atlanta on June 21, and Cape Verde in Houston on June 27. An initial friendly against Ecuador awaits first.