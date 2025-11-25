Saudi Arabia’s Fund for Development partners with FIFA to provide up to $1 billion in global football infrastructure loans

Saudi Arabia’s Fund for Development (SFD) will provide up to $1 billion in concessional loans to build or upgrade football infrastructure in developing nations under a Memorandum of Understanding with FIFA announced on Monday. The initiative will support sports-facility projects identified by member associations and aligned with national development plans.

FIFA said the agreement will prioritize associations in developing countries that outline clear strategies for using sport within broader development goals. Funding will focus on constructing or improving FIFA-certified stadiums and related infrastructure.