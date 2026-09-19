Saudi anger: Al-Ahli's shock against Sundowns reopens the Morocco and Senegal file

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final pitted Morocco against Senegal in the capital Rabat, and the Lions of Teranga looked to have won it 1-0 after extra time. Baba Gaye struck the decisive goal in the 93rd minute. Morocco had spurned the chance to lead in normal time when Édouard Mendy saved a penalty from Ibrahim Diaz.
Controversy erupted when the Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest at the penalty awarded to Morocco. They returned to finish the tie only after a stoppage lasting several minutes.
Diaz missed the penalty once play resumed. Gaye then scored the winner for Senegal at the start of extra time.
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The story of the final did not end at the final whistle. The Confederation of African Football later annulled the result of the match, ruled Senegal to have withdrawn and declared Morocco the winners of the title with a 3-0 result.
Morocco thereby claimed the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in their history, their first since 1976. Senegal were stripped of the title they had celebrated after the match.