Saudi anger: Al-Ahli's shock against Sundowns reopens the Morocco and Senegal file

Saudi Arabia legend Sami Al-Jaber has reopened the famous Senegal and Morocco file from the final of the last Africa Cup of Nations, following Al-Ahli's defeat to Sundowns in the Intercontinental Cup on Saturday evening.

Al-Ahli went down 2-1 to Sundowns in South Africa, watched by senior officials led by CAF president Patrice Motsepe.

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