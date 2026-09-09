A major blow for Sassuolo, with no good news from the treatment room for Alberto Aquilani. During the 2-2 draw against Bologna, winger Cristian Volpato was forced off injured, and the tests he underwent today confirmed he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Translated by
Sassuolo: blow for Volpato, medium-grade injury. When he will return and how many matches he will miss
Moderate-grade injury
The muscle injury suffered by the Australian winger of Italian origin immediately looked serious, and tests carried out today confirmed a moderate-grade injury to the flexor muscle in his right leg, the second level on a three-point scale. That will inevitably keep him out for at least a month, likely a month and a half.
Sassuolo’s statement
U.S. Sassuolo Calcio announce that, following the injury sustained in Sunday's 6 September Bologna-Sassuolo match, player Cristian Volpato, after undergoing the necessary tests, has been diagnosed with a moderate-grade flexor injury to his right leg. The forward has already begun his rehabilitation programme.
When he returns and how many matches he misses
This lay-off will certainly rule Volpato out of the match against Juventus on Sunday 13 September at 20:45, as well as the following game against Monza on Friday the 18th at 20:45.
After that comes the international break, when it will become clear how much he can speed up his recovery, if at all. If he is out for a month, he would return close to the match against AC Milan scheduled for 11 October at 18:00. If it takes longer, with a 5/6-week recovery process, then the matches against Como and Lazio will also hang in the balance.
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