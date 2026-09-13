Vasilije Adzic, who scored Sassuolo's third in the 3-2 win over Juventus, spoke to DAZN after the match.





"The emotions are strange, I missed twice from close range but the third time I could not miss because this is one of my most important qualities. They are unforgettable emotions, last year I scored my first goal for Juventus and this time I scored against my Juve. I'm happy with the team and with the team's extraordinary performance."





Asked about Aquilani, he said: "I arrived a month ago, I settled in very well because the manager gives me a lot of confidence and for a young player this is the most important thing," reports TuttoJuve.com.



