Bullish Sarina Wiegman insists England 'in a good place' despite being unable to 'predict' Lionesses' Euro 2025 quarter-final showdown with Sweden

After enduring a difficult start to their Euro 2025 campaign, Sarina Wiegman's England bounced back strongly and are now preparing for a blockbuster quarter-final clash against Sweden. The Lionesses boss remains confident in her squad’s trajectory and believes the team is ready to take on the Group C winners.

England gearing up to face Sweden

Lionesses wary of the Swedish threat

Wiegman confident ahead of last-eight clash