San Diego FC San Diego FC unveil their new state of the art Sharp Performance Training Facility in El Cajon Major League Soccer The new training facility has five soccer fields and will also be home to the Right to Dream youth soccer academy San Diego FC unveil brand new training facility

Facility is three years in the making, after breaking ground in May 2022

Facility is three years in the making, after breaking ground in May 2022

Features several amenities on 28 acres of land including youth academy