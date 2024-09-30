Samuel Eto'oBackpage
Mitchell Fretton

Samuel Eto'o banned by FIFA for violating conduct rules during Under-20 Women's World Cup

S. Eto'oCameroonCameroon

Football icon Samuel Eto'o has been banned by FIFA for violating conduct rules at the recent Under-20 Women's World Cup.

  • Eto'o is president of Cameroon's Football Federation
  • Banned for six months for conduct
  • Cannot attend any male or female matches
