Following Daniel Maldini’s departure to Atalanta, Lazar Samardzic had been promised more playing time; Palladino had asked the club not to consider any offers because he wanted to keep him. Even in this second half of the season, however, the Serbian attacking midfielder is not playing regularly; he often finds himself on the bench, and this role as a utility player in the squad is also affecting his performance on the pitch. At present, the player is focused solely on the end of the season with Atalanta, but this summer he could become a key figure in the transfer market, with several clubs already having put him on their radar.
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Samardzic on the transfer market: Atalanta's plans for the summer
HOW MUCH DOES SAMARDZIC COST?
It should be noted that, at present, no official offers have yet been received: Samardzic’s contract runs until 2029, with a salary of around €1.5 million per season; when Atalanta signed him from Udinese, they paid just under €20 million – which is more or less the same figure the Nerazzurri would want to see to let him go. Compared to a few months ago, in fact, the club is now open to a potential transfer during the next transfer window and is ready to consider any offers. The player himself is also open to the possibility of leaving Bergamo; should a more compelling opportunity arise, he would take it into consideration.
WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT IT IN JANUARY
Maurizio Sarri has always been a fan of Lazar Samardzic, for whom Lazio made an approach last January only to be rebuffed by Atalanta. The same response was given to Fiorentina, another club that was ready to make a concrete offer in January, but at Atalanta’s insistence, discussions never progressed beyond an enquiry. With the former Udinese player blocked, Brescianini and Maldini were on their way out, with the former joining Fiorentina and the latter Lazio. Now, however, the situation has changed. Samardzic – who was also linked with Galatasaray in January, though nothing concrete ever materialised – is seeing little playing time and could well leave in the summer; his spell in Bergamo may be drawing to a close.