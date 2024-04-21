'Sack him at half time' - West Ham fans vent their fury at David Moyes as Crystal Palace romp into four-goal lead inside 31 minutes just days after European exit at hands of Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen
West Ham fans vented their frustration at David Moyes after the club conceded four goals against Crystal Palace within first 31 minutes.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Fans left frustrated with Moyes
- Wanted the manager to get sacked
- West Ham conceded four goals in 31 minutes against Palace