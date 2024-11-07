Wrexham Racecourse Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenneyGetty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney hailed for 'transforming' Wrexham as Hollywood owners get surprise mention in House of Commons

WrexhamLeague One

MP Andrew Ranger lavished praise on Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney for "transforming" Wrexham during his speech in the House of Commons.

  • Hollywood owners have had a massive impact on Wrexham
  • MP Ranger hailed their contribution to the community
  • A remarkable moment for Reynolds & McElhenney
