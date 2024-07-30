Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney pay £3k-a-week more than rivals in transfer bids – with fellow EFL chairman revealing how Wrexham are able to boss market

WrexhamLeague OneTransfersPeterborough

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been blowing Wrexham’s transfer rivals out of the water by offering £3,000-a-week more to top targets.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hollywood co-owners funding ambitious project
  • More new recruits acquired in summer window
  • Opponents accept big offers are part of the game
Article continues below